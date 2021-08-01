Township of Spallumcheen puts EOC into effect

A map issued Saturday, July 31, shows the evacuation alerts and orders for the White Rock Lake wildfire near Westwold. The Township of Spallumcheen enacted a Level #1 Emergency Operations Centre Saturday due to the proximity of the fire. (Spallumcheen photo)

The Township of Spallumcheen has activated a Level #1 Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) as of Saturday, July 31, due to the wildfire located west of the Township of Spallumcheen identified as the White Rock Lake Fire under BC Wildfire #K61884 (the fire near Westwold).

The township will continue to assess the situation and will respond as the event unfolds.

Any progression of this incident will be related to winds drawing the fire closer to local area residents.

“The EOC has been activated to advise our residents to be prepared in the event of an evacuation alert, which is determined by BC Wildfire,” said township corporate officer Cindy Graves. “Once BC Wildfire expands the area alert the mapping outlining the location of the alert will be provided on our website, with notices delivered to affected residents.

“Until we understand the wildfire behaviour we are asking residents in the west of Spallumcheen to be prepared.”

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief Ian Cummings is further assessing the situation with BC Wildfire and township staff. Communications will continue to be provided on the township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca under News and Events.

As of Sunday, Aug. 1, at 9:50 a.m., the White Rock Lake fire remains classified as Out of Control. Conditions on-site are extremely smoke which is hampering the ability for aircraft to fly and challenging suppression efforts.

Aggressive overnight fire growth was observed along the south flank overnight Saturday where much of the fire perimeter crossed over the Salmon River Forest Service Road. As a result, the estimated size will increase over the next 24-hours.

Showers with a chance of thunderstorms are expected today bringing clouds and temperatures down to 20 degrees. Extreme burning conditions will remain until additional moisture and clouds come to the area. Dependent on precipitation amounts, there may be a slight reprieve in fire behaviour over the next 48-hours.

