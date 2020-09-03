Toys needed for underprivileged North Okanagan children

The North Okanagan Santa’s Anonymous Society is holding a toy-drop off in lieu of its annual motorcycle toy run during COVID-19. Toys can be brought to the society’s Vernon location on Sept. 13, 2020. (Stock photo)

Christmas toys will still be collected for underprivileged children in the North Okanagan this year, though in a slightly different format.

The North Okanagan Santa’s Anonymous Society is shifting its annual motorcycle toy run to a drop-off to ensure public safety during COVID-19.

The event normally sees volunteers drive from the Kalamalka Lake lookout to the Lumby Lion’s campground, finishing with a gathering of 150 or more.

This year, donations of new toys for kids aged 12 and under can be brought directly to the society’s headquarters at #2 4320 29th Street in Vernon, where volunteers will have a drop-off barrel set up Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This year we expect to be a little bit more busy then normal, and any help the community can do for us would be wonderful,” said Perry Wainwright, president of the Santa’s Anonymous Society.

As a thank-you for their support, participants will be entered into a draw for a prize donated by local businesses. The prizes include one free pizza per month for a year from Uncle Dave’s Pizza, a men’s 2XL leather jacket from D&B Home Fires, a half-day tour for four from MOJO Wine Tours and a gift certificate from Hot Spot on 6 restaurant.

Wainwright said the society also continues to provide toys for children’s birthdays. During the pandemic, parents must call ahead to book an appointment before bringing their care card to the society to select a gift.

For more information, call the Santa’s Anonymous Society at 250-542-4448 or visit www.santasanonymousnok.ca.

Brendan Shykora

