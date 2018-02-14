Toys, toothbrushes leach toxic metals onto beaches: SFU

Every piece of plastic that reserachers found in Burrard Inlet was contaminated

Even innocent plastic items such as toothbrushes that are left on B.C. beaches are leaching toxic metals into the water, a SFU study released Wednesday suggests.

Researchers found that plastic particles as small as five millimetres release toxic metals into the environment.

“While extremely high levels of the four metals were found in certain items, all items carried traces of them,” said researcher Leah Bendell.

“This can pose significant toxicological threats and impair the health of coastal ecosystems.”

Environmental engineering master student Bertrand Munier spent four weeks collecting more than 15o pieces of plastic debris from nine beaches along the Burrard Inlet.

The junk included toys, personal hygiene items, bicycle parts and food packaging.

The researchers found varying traces of metals, cadmium, zinc, copper and lead in every piece of debris.

“Even something as innocuous as a child’s toy left on the beach will provide a sorption site for metals, which will then break down into fragments that could then allow the entry of toxic metals into coastal food webs,” Bendell said.

She warned that World Economic Forum estimates show the total mass of plastics in our oceans will outweigh the biomass of fish by 2050.

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes
Mama gets new set of wheels in Kelowna

Hill ready for Game Day in Korea

Vernon's Kevin Hill is going for the podium at the Pyeongchang Winter Games

Mama gets new set of wheels in Kelowna

Roxanne Koscielny was given a new car as part of a Mamas for Mamas project

IH declares an end to meningococcal disease outbreak

No additional cases reported since Dec. 28, 2017

Book offers glimpse into internment camp

Vernon Internment Camp in operation from 1914-1920

City supports outdoor school application

Salmon Arm council adds extra measure of support to school district's submission to land commission

VIDEO: Special Time

47th annual Vernon Winter Carnival Special Needs Gala

Kelowna West voters head to the polls

Voters in the Kelowna West riding hit the polls today to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

OSO takes a trip through Italian Goliaths

The OSO presents Viva L'Italia in Kelowna Feb. 16, Penticton Feb. 17 and Vernon Feb. 18

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Volunteers sought to help B.C. residents file income taxes

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program celebrating 47 years of helping folks out

UPDATE: 14 people hurt in 'catastrophic' school shooting

Shooter is in custody, police say

Hebert talks fake news and democracy at Kelowna talk

Is the spread of "fake news" really the biggest threat to electoral democracy? Hebert says maybe not..

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while Westjet takes accepts a much broader range

