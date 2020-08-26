Traffic delays expected as more road work to start in Vernon

City crews to renew sanitary utility along 28 Ave. and 42 St. starting next week

A busy summer of road work continues in Vernon as crews prepare to renew a sanitary utility just south of Bella Vista Road.

Starting next week, single lane alternating traffic will be in effect along 28th Ave. (between 43rd St. and 41st St.) and along 42nd St. (between 28th Ave. and 27th Ave).

The work is expected to run until mid-September. Travel delays should be expected, though the City of Vernon says all efforts will be made to minimize disruption in the area.

