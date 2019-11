Traffic will slow down on Okanagan Landing Road Wednesday to allow for the installation of a storm utility.

Single lane alternating traffic in front of 8756 Okanagan Landing Road will be in place between 5:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and motorists should expect some delays, the City of Vernon said in a statement.

“Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area.”

