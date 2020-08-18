WATCH: ‘Traffic nightmare’ on Highway 97 in Vernon crash

More information to come

UPDATE: 10:14 a.m.

Two vehicles involved in an incident on Highway 97 and 16th Avenue are cleared from the scene that has gnarled morning traffic.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP remain on scene to aid in traffic control.

ORIGINAL:

A two-vehicle collision has traffic crawling on Highway 97 in both directions Tuesday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the multi-vehicle incident on Hwy. 97 and 16th Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Fire, ambulance, RCMP and military were on scene.

Traffic continues to be delayed on the highway as tow trucks arrived to scene just before 10 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported.

