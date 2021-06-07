Traffic slowed following vehicle fire on Highway 1 east of Chase

Traffic is reduced to single lane, alternating following a vehicle fire on Highway 1 near the Squilax-Anglemont Road turnoff.

Traffic is reduced to single lane, alternating along Highway 1 east of Chase following a vehicle fire.

Drive BC issued a traffic warning just before 6 a.m. on Monday, June 7, after a vehicle fire occurred near the turnoff to Squilax-Anglemont Road/ Little River bridge.

A witness reported around 9 a.m. that firefighters were still on scene and that traffic was still limited to single lane, alternating. A commercial transport truck appeared to be involved.

Drivers are advised to watch for emergency personnel and traffic control.

REMINDER – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle fire at Squilax Anglemont Rd just east of #ChaseBC has the highway down to single lane alternating traffic.

Watch for crews and expect delays. More info: https://t.co/ZtDgX4yiGs#SalmonArmBC #MonteCreekBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 7, 2021

