Only one lane is open both ways

A crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna has slowed traffic down on both ways.

A rear-ender on the northbound lane on Highway 97 just before Boucherie Road may cause drivers some delays. From photos at the scene, a semi had rear-ended a sedan.

Emergency crews are now on site, with injuries reported.

