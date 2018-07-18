More than 3,000 athletes and other visitors are expected to visit the Cowichan Valley during the BC Summer Games, July 19-22. (File photo)

Traffic to Vancouver Island to be heavy for BC Summer Games, BC Ferries warns travellers

Advises travellers to plan ahead

  • Jul. 18, 2018 11:43 a.m.
  • News

More than half of the approximately 3,000 people that are coming to the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island to attend the BC Summer Games on July 19-22 are expected to travel by ferry.

BC Ferries is advising its customers that the ferry terminals at Duke Point and Departure Bay in Nanaimo and Swartz Bay in Victoria will be very busy the afternoon of July 22 as the athletes and other visitors return home.

The busiest runs are expected to be the 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. sailings from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay, the 5:45 p.m. sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen, and the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

Customers travelling the afternoon of July 22 with a specific sailing time in mind may wish to make a reservation.

Customers travelling without reservations on July 22 should consider travelling before 4:45 p.m. or after 7 p.m.

Foot passengers may want to think about alternate sailing times and/or arrive early as these sailings are expected to reach passenger capacity.

“We are proud to be a corporate sponsor of the BC Summer Games and look forward to welcoming all the athletes, coaches and supporters from around the province to the Cowichan Valley for the weekend,” said Janet Carson, BC Ferries’ vice-president of marketing.

“We wish all the participants success in their individual events and hope they have a memorable experience at the BC Summer Games.”

Previous story
Update: More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.
Next story
Neighbours jump into action after grass fire ignites 10 feet from Kelowna home

Just Posted

Woman steps on used needle at Kin Beach

‘These problems are becoming prevalent throughout parks in urban areas in Vernon.’

Update: More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

22 new fires in are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre according to the BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATE: Lumby house fire under control

Crews continue to knoc down hotspots at a house fire in 2200 block of Shuswap Avenue

Several attacked with bear spray at Kalamalka Beach

Police have apprehended a 16-year-old Vernon male.

Fire ban looms for Vernon

Hot, dry conditions could prompt ban next week

VIDEO: Vernon residents quick to jump on lightning fire

Thanks to the residents’ efforts, crews were able to quickly suppress the fire.

One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017

Neighbours jump into action after grass fire ignites 10 feet from Kelowna home

Multiple fire halls responded to a grass fire on the 800 block of Mount Royal Drive.

Pike Mountain fire still out of control but did not grow overnight

Twenty-two new blazes reported in Kamloops Fire Centre Tuesday

BC Games opening ceremonies promise to be magical

Features Shane Koyczan and his band, Asani, parade of athletes, and lots more

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors send DeMar DeRozan to Spurs in colossal NBA trade

Toronto also sent Jakob Poeltl and 2019 first-round pick, gets Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

Traffic to Vancouver Island to be heavy for BC Summer Games, BC Ferries warns travellers

Advises travellers to plan ahead

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

Grass fire ignites in West Kelowna

Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire in Glenrosa

Most Read