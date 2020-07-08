Trail RCMP officer accused of criminal harassment, forcible entry

BCPS: The charges against Murchie date between 2017 and 2020

Cst. Steven Murchie is slated for his next appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Sept. 17. (Trail Times file photo)

A Trail RCMP officer is facing charges of breach of trust according to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS).

Charges against Cst. Steven Allan Murchie were annouced on Wednesday. Murchie is being charged with breach of trust in connection with the duties of his office, criminal harassment, and forcible entry.

The charges involve allegations of misconduct against two individuals between January 2017 and May 2020 at or near Trail.

The charges were sworn in at the Rossland courthouse on July 3.

Murchie’s next appearance is scheduled for Sept. 17 in Rossland Provincial Court.

A ban on publication of the names of those involved in the alleged misconduct has been ordered by the court.

As this matter is now before the court, additional information will not be released at this time.

RCMP