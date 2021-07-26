Facebook

Trailer burts into flames on Coquihalla

The fire was extinguished about 12:30 p.m. Monday

Drivers travelling on the Coquihalla Highway, Monday morning, witnessed a trailer burst into flames near Ladner Creek.

The trailer which appeared not to be attached to a truck caught fire about 11 a.m.

Several vehicles and people were at the side of the road working to extinguish the flames.

A witness reported the fire to be out by 12:30 p.m.

One lane southbound was closed while emergency crews were on scene.

