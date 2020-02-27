Glenn Wool is a Canadian stand-up comedian. (Contributed)

Trainwreck Comedy to celebrate 10 years of laughs in Kelowna

The open-mic event will take place Mar. 10. at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna

Trainwreck Comedy is gearing up to celebrate a decade of laughs next month when it hosts an open mic comedy night at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna.

The first-ever open mic night was held ten years ago at O’Flannigan’s and has since grown immensely, becoming the Okanagan’s premier stand-up comedy show with venues in Penticton, West Kelowna, Vernon and Big White all hosting the show.

“It’s hard to believe 10 years have passed already,” said Rob Balsdon, owner of Train Wreck Comedy.

“So many comedians got their start on the Train Wreck Comedy stage over that time and now it’s such a thrill to bring some of the best comedians in North America to the Okanagan on a regular basis.”

The 10 year anniversary kick-off show will be the first of an all-year celebration that features well-known comedian Glenn Wool as the headliner as well as another surprise comedian for only $10 for the first 100 people.

“$10 tickets on the 10th of March is a pretty good way to kick-off 10 years,” said Balsdon.

“We want to thank everyone for their support over the last decade and this show will do just that! You would pay $40-$50 to see this same line-up in a theatre, so people would be crazy to miss out on this celebration.”

Glenn Wool’s TV credits include appearences on John Oliver’s ‘New York Stand-Up Show’ as well as on the Green Room with Paul Provenza to name a couple.

Most recently Glenn has been successful in the international comedy circuit, [erfroming for large crowds in Holland, Singapore, Dubai, Melbourne, Montreal and more.

The Train Wreck Comedy 10 Year Anniversary Kick-off Show at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 10 at O’Flannigan’s Pub. Tickets are just $10 (plus tax and fees) for the first 100 people. Tickets available now at www.trainwreckcomedy.com

