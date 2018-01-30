Two accidents Tuesday morning closed the Trans-Canada Highway east and west of Revelstoke. (DriveBC Cams)

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens east and west of Revelstoke

Hwy. 1 has reopened near Revelstoke following two accidents

UPDATE: 9: 56 a.m.:

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened east and west of Revelstoke following a number of accidents this morning. DriveBC is reporting the road is clear.

ORIGINAL:

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed 18km east of Revelstoke due to a motor vehicle incident.

Vehicle recovery is currently in process.

The estimated time of reopening is 10 a.m.

A separate motor vehicle incident 10km west of Revelstoke has reduced the Trans-Canada to single lane alternating traffic heading towards Sicamous.

Highway 23 is also closed in both directions at Mica Dam to 4km south of Mica Dam due to avalanche debris removal.

We will update as more information becomes available.

