Trans-Canada Highway closed due to flooding west of Revelstoke

Heavy equipment is on scene trying to resolve flooding which closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure/Twitter)

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed west of Revelstoke due to flooding.

Drive BC reports highway crews are on scene assesing the flooding which is approximately 15 km west of Revelstoke in the vicinity of Victor Lake Provincial Park.

The highway was closed at approximately 8 a.m.

According to Drive BC’s Twitter account, they will have more information on the flooding by noon.

Photos posted to Twitter by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infratructure’s Rocky Mountain Division show heavy equipment on scene, clearing ditches as a curtain of water and debris flows across the highway.


