Tweet by the Ministry of Transportation, a photo of the still active rockslide on the Trans Canada Highway east of Golden. (Photo via Twitter)

Trans Canada Highway closed east of Golden due to rockslide

The Trans Canada Highway is closed east of Golden due to a rock slide.

The Ministry of Transportation has tweeted that the slope continues to be active and that a geotechnical review is in progress.

 

Trans Canada Highway closed east of Golden due to rockslide

