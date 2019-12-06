Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Revelstoke after head-on collision between trucks

The highway isn’t expected to reopen until after 2 p.m.

The Trans-Canada highway is closed east of Revelstoke after a head on collision between two commercial vehicles early this morning.

According to the RCMP, police were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 a.m. for a collision near Albert Canyon, approximately 40 km east of Revelstoke. Both drivers were pinned in their vehicles and have potentially life threatening injuries.

“Police arrived on scene and located two commercial tractor trailers which had collided head-on, with both drivers being pinned inside the vehicles. Both required extrication by the Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service as well as transportation to the Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke by BC Ambulance Service,” wrote RCMP staff sergeant Kurt Grabinsky.

Drive BC said it doesn’t expect the highway to reopen until after 2 p.m.

Prior to the collision heavy snow had been falling all night with a snow fall warning from Environment Canada.

“The Trans-Canada Highway is currently closed until the RCMP collision analyst conducts the investigation, and the vehicles can be removed from the road,” said Grabinsky.

“Following this, the roadway will need to be cleared by the local highways maintenance contractor EMCON and approved safe for travel by the Ministry of Transportation.”

He reminded drivers roadways are constructed for safe driving at or below the posted speed limit and driving to road conditions means travelling at a rate which ensures the ability to safely maintain your lane and stay on the road.

He encouraged drivers to slow down, drive the speed limit and do their part to ensure that everyone gets to their destination safely.

For up to date information when the highway reopens visit www.drivebc.ca.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

