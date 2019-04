Drive BC states that motorists can expect delays.

A collision closed the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous on April 30. (Google Maps Image)

Drive BC reports the Trans Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous due to a vehicle incident. Crews are assessing the scene but motorists can expect delays.

Reports on social media indicate the accident scene is in the Cambie area.

#BCHwy1 Closed east of #Sicamous due to vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. Expect delays. #Craigellachie — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 30, 2019

