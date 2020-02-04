The Trans-Canada Highway is closed just east of Salmon Arm due to a vehicle incident. Drive BC states no estimated time of opening, next update at 12:15 a.m. Feb. 5. (Drive BC image)

Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions east of Salmon Arm

No estimated opening time, next update from Drive BC just after midnight Feb. 5.

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 1 is closed in in both directions just east of Salmon Arm.

There is a vehicle incident between 20th Avenue NE and 40th Ave NE between Salmon Arm and Canoe with emergency vehicles on scene. An assessment is in progress and a detour is in effect.

Traffic can detour via Highway 97A and Highway 97B. The next update on Drive BC will go up at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. The last update was at 9:13 p.m.

AIM road maintenance is also reporting on the closure.

