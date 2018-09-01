An air ambulance has arrived at the scene of a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Tappen. (Mike Simpson photo)

Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Tappen due to collision

Emergency crews, air ambulance dispatched to scene

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions approximately 9 kilometres west of Tappen near Balmoral due to a collision on the highway.

The collision was serious and reportedly reuslted in at least one injury, with an air ambulance beingdispatched to the scene along with numerous emergency crews.

No detours are currently available and the estimated time of re-opening for traffic on the highway is 8:30 pm, according to Drive BC.

 

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed West of Tappen due to a seirous vehicle collision. (Mike Simpson Photo)

