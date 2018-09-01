Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Tappen due to collision

An air ambulance has arrived at the scene of a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Tappen. (Mike Simpson photo)

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions approximately 9 kilometres west of Tappen near Balmoral due to a collision on the highway.

The collision was serious and reportedly reuslted in at least one injury, with an air ambulance beingdispatched to the scene along with numerous emergency crews.

No detours are currently available and the estimated time of re-opening for traffic on the highway is 8:30 pm, according to Drive BC.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 in both directions 9 km west of #Tappen due to a vehicle incident. No detour available. Estimated time of opening is 8:30pm, next update at 8:30pm. Full details: https://t.co/4Wr8PRKQqk #SalmonArm #Kamloops — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 2, 2018

Seeing a report of a motorcycle vs car at #BCHwy1 and #Balmoral multiple BCAS ambulances responding and #Kamloops air ambulance and the Kamloops BCAS supervisor , and sounds like a fatal @DriveBC — Kamscan (@Kamscan) September 1, 2018