Trans Canada Highway opened again near Sicamous

Motor vehicle incident on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Malakwa closed road after 6 p.m.

The Trans Canada Highway between Sicamous and Malakwa has been cleared of debris following a motor vehicle incident shortly after 6 p.m.

The road had been closed while crews assessed the situation.

Drive BC reports the highway was cleared at Myllinemi Road, between the two Shuswap communities, just after 7:30 p.m. You can expect delays due to congestion.