Trans Mountain crews investigating petroleum smell in Surrey

The pipeline has been shut down as a precaution

Crews are responding to an odour complaint and reports of a gasoline-like substance in a ditch near the Trans Mountain pipeline in Surrey, B.C.

A statement from Trans Mountain says the company continues to explore the area, but at this time there’s no evidence that the pipeline is the source of the product.

READ MORE: B.C. cities push for spill response base despite Trans Mountain decision

It says the pipeline has been shut down as a precaution, and crews are monitoring air in the area, but as yet there’s no risk to the public.

The existing Trans Mountain pipeline was owned by Kinder Morgan Canada until earlier this year when the federal government bought it for $4.5 billion.

The Federal Court of Appeal has quashed Ottawa’s approval of a plan to triple the pipeline’s capacity.

The court ruled the expansion was approved without a proper review of its environmental impact or adequate consultation of affected Indigenous communities.

The Canadian Press

