Transformer blows, reportedly kills cat in Lake Country

The cat was allegedly on the pole when the transformer blew

A cat on the transformer before it blew. (Lake Country BC ~ one community Facebook photo)

A transformer blew in Lake Country this morning, reportedly killing a cat that had made its way up the power pole.

Around 10:40 a.m. crews responded to the blown transformer at Lodge Road and Sherman Drive.

Members of the Facebook group Lake Country ~ one community said the cat died and was taken away by fire crews.

Neither the Lake Country Fire Department nor BC Hydro was immediately available for comment.

