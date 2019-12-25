Transformer blows, reportedly kills cat in Lake Country

A transformer blew in Lake Country this morning, reportedly killing a cat that had made its way up the power pole.
Around 10:40 a.m. crews responded to the blown transformer at Lodge Road and Sherman Drive.
Members of the Facebook group Lake Country ~ one community said the cat died and was taken away by fire crews.
Neither the Lake Country Fire Department nor BC Hydro was immediately available for comment.
