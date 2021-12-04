The approximate location of a motor vehicle incident that closed the eastbound lane of Highway 1 west of Sicamous. (Google image)

The approximate location of a motor vehicle incident that closed the eastbound lane of Highway 1 west of Sicamous. (Google image)

UPDATE: Transport truck incident on Highway 1 west of Sicamous cleared

AIM Roads gave the all clear at 2 p.m.

Update: 2 p.m.

According to AIM Roads, the transport truck incident on Highway 1 west of Sicamous has been cleared and all lanes are open.

Original story:

Highway 1 eastbound is closed west of Sicamous.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, DriveBC reported a motor vehicle incident west of Sicamous, near Bernie Road.

According to AIM Roads, a highway maintenance company, a transport truck is blocking the eastbound lane and single-lane alternating traffic is in effect.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and motorists are asked to slow down and watch for crews.

Read more: Highway 97A closed in both directions south of Sicamous due to rocks on the road

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous

Previous story
Highway 99 reopens to essential traffic following Dec. 1 mudslide
Next story
Ottawa announces $14.7 million to fight aquatic invasive species in mountain parks

Just Posted

Federal’s Trigger Effect, a hunting show produced by Thunder Boyz Productions and based in Falkland, will air its 10th season in late December 2021. (Submitted photo)
North Okanagan-based hunting show celebrates 10 seasons on air

Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy has achieved top marks in the field of registered massage therapy education in their 2021 accreditation. (Submitted photo)
Vernon massage therapy college gets perfect marks in 2021 accreditation

Vancouver-based comedian Ed Hill is set to arrive in the Okanagan to perform after the release of his Amazon Prime special. (Brandon Hart photo)
Vancouver-based comedian Ed Hill ready to connect with Okanagan audiences

The John Christmas Light Tour is back for its third year in Vernon in 2021. Local realtor John Christmas has created a map of 21 festive properties to take in over the holidays. (DARRAN CHAISSON PHOTO )
Vernon realtor brings back Christmas light tour