UPDATE: Transport truck incident on Highway 1 west of Sicamous cleared

Update: 2 p.m.
According to AIM Roads, the transport truck incident on Highway 1 west of Sicamous has been cleared and all lanes are open.
Original story:
Highway 1 eastbound is closed west of Sicamous.
Around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, DriveBC reported a motor vehicle incident west of Sicamous, near Bernie Road.
According to AIM Roads, a highway maintenance company, a transport truck is blocking the eastbound lane and single-lane alternating traffic is in effect.
Emergency vehicles are on scene and motorists are asked to slow down and watch for crews.
Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
