UPDATE: Transport truck incident on Highway 1 west of Sicamous cleared

AIM Roads gave the all clear at 2 p.m.

Update: 2 p.m.

According to AIM Roads, the transport truck incident on Highway 1 west of Sicamous has been cleared and all lanes are open.

Original story:

Highway 1 eastbound is closed west of Sicamous.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, DriveBC reported a motor vehicle incident west of Sicamous, near Bernie Road.

According to AIM Roads, a highway maintenance company, a transport truck is blocking the eastbound lane and single-lane alternating traffic is in effect.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and motorists are asked to slow down and watch for crews.

