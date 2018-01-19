Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint

Canadian Transportation Agency must take new look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines

The Supreme Court of Canada says a federal transportation watchdog was too hasty in dismissing a consumer advocate’s complaint on behalf of obese airline passengers.

The high court’s 6-3 decision today means the Canadian Transportation Agency must take a fresh look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines.

Lukacs, a mathematician with an interest in the rights of Canadian air passengers, lodged the complaint in August 2014 alleging Delta’s practices discriminated against “large” people.

The agency dismissed Gabor’s complaint on the basis he lacked standing to make arguments, either as someone directly affected or in the public interest.

Lukacs successfully challenged the decision in the Federal Court of Appeal, which ruled in 2016 that the transportation agency relied on overly narrow grounds — akin to those applied by courts — to deny him standing.

The appeal court ordered the transportation agency to reconsider whether to investigate the complaint — an order that prompted Delta’s challenge in the Supreme Court.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon released from VJH
Next story
Vehicle veers off Highway 97

Just Posted

Vehicle veers off Highway 97

Passing motorist assists driver to crawl out of flipped car

Okanagan losing battle to preserve wetlands

Political will called for to create and enforce mitigation standards

UPDATED: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon released from VJH

Accident occurred at intersection of Highway 6 and Middleton Way

Silver Creek Library hours cut back

Rural library branch loses seven operating hours a week

Interior Health managers voice discontent

Negative comments about work culture aimed at CEO Chris Mazurkewich.

Your Jan. 19 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Vernon gallery marks milestone

It has been 16 years since Gallery Vertigo opened its doors

Christopher Garnier appealing murder conviction in death of off-duty cop

Jury found Garnier guilty in December, rejecting his claim she died accidentally during rough sex

Transportation watchdog must revisit air passenger obesity complaint

Canadian Transportation Agency must take new look at Gabor Lukacs’ complaint against Delta Air Lines

Gas plants verdict coming down today; ex-premier’s top aides to learn fate

Verdict to be delivered on senior staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty

Penticton hospital fourth busiest in the region for opioid overdose

The highest was Kelowna General with about 355, followed by Vernon Jubilee 310 and Royal Inland in Kamloops with 180

Rock slide closes Hwy. 1 south of Ashcroft until Friday afternoon

A rock slide Thursday afternoon near Spences Bridge closed the highway in both directions

Penticton organizer caught off-guard on NHL Young Stars comment

Penticton event chair said he cannot confirm or deny anything, just that an event will be held in the city

WestJet appeals lost bid to scrap harassment lawsuit

Airline argues judge was wrong to have dismissed the company’s application to strike the legal action

Most Read