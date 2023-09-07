Trap shooters reach special milestone at annual event in Spallumcheen

Shooters were racking up the milestones at the annual Labour Day Classic from the North Okanagan Trap and Skeet Club (NOTSC).
Seven participants got to shoot their special milestone registered targets at the four-day competition.
“We had seven people come here specifically to shoot their special target,” said organizer Lisa Salt. “We had people who shot 50,000 registered targets, we had one guy who shot 250,000. That’s a big deal in the shooting world.”
A registered target is one shot during a Pacific International Trapshooting Association (PITA) competition.
The following individuals nabbed their milestones:
Ted Rajkowski (Victoria)- 50,000
Brian Fooks (Lower Mainland)- 50,000
Dave Wallace (Fort St. John)- 100,000
Mario Domenis (Prince George)- 100,000
Gurj Gakhal (Victoria)- 100,000
Bill Roseboom (Lower Mainland)- 150,000
Bob White (Lower Mainland)- 250,000
The full results of the meet are below:
Event 1 – Don Zeller Singles (61 entries)
AA class – Dave Jeffrey – 98
A class – Jesse Smith – 99
Darin Schuller – 99 – winner s/o
B class- Arjun Batth – 100
C class – Jerry Broten – 96
Ted Rajkowski – 96 – winner by forfeit
D class – Alex Lin xiao – 99
Event 2 – Art Salt Handicap (63 entries)
Short yd – Ethan Brassard – 89
Mid yd – Darin Schuller – 92
Long yd – Dave Jeffrey – 94
Event 3 – Re/Max Salt Fowler Doubles (58 entries)
AA class -Jessie Smith – 94
A class – Dave Jeffrey – 98
B class – Cliff Curtis – 93
C class – Dave Bonar – 87
D class – Ted Rajkowski – 90
Event 4 & 5 – White Flyer Singles Championship (66 entries)
Champion – Dave Jeffrey – 199
AA class – Jesse Smith – 195
Runner-up – Darin Schuller – 193
A class – Vikram Sandu – 198
Runner-up – Brian Hazen – 198
B class – Lance Winterhalder – 196
Runner-up – Dom Stevens – 195
C class – Joon Lee – 191
Runner-up – Alex Lin – 191
D class – Paolo Padoin – 189
Runner-up – Colin Copp – 184
Veteran – Rod Hymas – 193
Sr. Vet – Tom Ginn – 191
Elder – Bob Coleman – 193
Ladies – Lynn Smith – 197
Junior – Kalina Gakhal – 189
Event 6 – Miller Medalist Handicap (67 entries)
Short yd – Preet Batth – 95
Mid yd – Gary McMurtrie – 92
Tom Wilman – 92 – winner s/o
Long yd – Arjun Batth – 95
Event 7 – Cliff Kane Memorial Doubles Championship (61 entries)
Champion – Brian Hazen – 97
AA class – Jesse Smith – 93
Runner-up – no entry
A class – Kevin Hammel – 95
Runner-up – Lisa Salt – 95
B class – Gord Fowler – 94
Runner-up – Ethan Brassard – 92 – winner s/o
Cliff Curtis – 92
C class – Paolo Padoin – 90
Runner-up – Al Fadden – 86
D class – Kalina Gakhal – 87
Runner-up – Ted Rajkowski – 86
Kevin Norris – 86
Event 8 – Perazzi Canada Handicap Championship (63 entries)
Champion – Gord Fowler – 95
Short yd – Glenn Beach – 94
Runner-up – Kalina Gakhal – 92
Paolo Padion – 92 – winner by forfeit
Mid yd – Gary McMurtrie – 93
Runner-up – Mike Noer – 91
Long yd – Dave Jeffrey – 94
Runner-up – Vikram Sandhu – 93
High All Around – (events 4,5,7,8)
Champion – Dave Jeffrey – 387/400
High Overall – (events 1 – 8)
Champion – Dave Jeffrey – 769/800
Class pins –
HOA – Dave Jeffrey
AA class – Dave Jeffrey
A class – Vikram Sandhu
B class – Arjun Batth
C class – Joon Lee
D class – Kalina Gakhal
@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.