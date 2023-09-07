Trap shooters reach special milestone at annual event in Spallumcheen

Shooters reached special milestone registered targets at the North Okanagan Trap and Skeet Club

At the annual Labour Day Classic Trap and Skeet shoot, seven participants reached their special milestone target. From left to right: Ted Rajkowski (Victoria), Brian Fooks (Lower Mainland), Dave Wallace (Fort St. John), Mario Domenis (Prince George), Gurj Gakhal (Victoria), Bill Roseboom (Lower Mainland) and Bob White (Lower Mainland)

Shooters were racking up the milestones at the annual Labour Day Classic from the North Okanagan Trap and Skeet Club (NOTSC).

Seven participants got to shoot their special milestone registered targets at the four-day competition.

“We had seven people come here specifically to shoot their special target,” said organizer Lisa Salt. “We had people who shot 50,000 registered targets, we had one guy who shot 250,000. That’s a big deal in the shooting world.”

A registered target is one shot during a Pacific International Trapshooting Association (PITA) competition.

The following individuals nabbed their milestones:

Ted Rajkowski (Victoria)- 50,000

Brian Fooks (Lower Mainland)- 50,000

Dave Wallace (Fort St. John)- 100,000

Mario Domenis (Prince George)- 100,000

Gurj Gakhal (Victoria)- 100,000

Bill Roseboom (Lower Mainland)- 150,000

Bob White (Lower Mainland)- 250,000

The full results of the meet are below:

Event 1 – Don Zeller Singles (61 entries)

AA class – Dave Jeffrey – 98

A class – Jesse Smith – 99

Darin Schuller – 99 – winner s/o

B class- Arjun Batth – 100

C class – Jerry Broten – 96

Ted Rajkowski – 96 – winner by forfeit

D class – Alex Lin xiao – 99

Event 2 – Art Salt Handicap (63 entries)

Short yd – Ethan Brassard – 89

Mid yd – Darin Schuller – 92

Long yd – Dave Jeffrey – 94

Event 3 – Re/Max Salt Fowler Doubles (58 entries)

AA class -Jessie Smith – 94

A class – Dave Jeffrey – 98

B class – Cliff Curtis – 93

C class – Dave Bonar – 87

D class – Ted Rajkowski – 90

Event 4 & 5 – White Flyer Singles Championship (66 entries)

Champion – Dave Jeffrey – 199

AA class – Jesse Smith – 195

Runner-up – Darin Schuller – 193

A class – Vikram Sandu – 198

Runner-up – Brian Hazen – 198

B class – Lance Winterhalder – 196

Runner-up – Dom Stevens – 195

C class – Joon Lee – 191

Runner-up – Alex Lin – 191

D class – Paolo Padoin – 189

Runner-up – Colin Copp – 184

Veteran – Rod Hymas – 193

Sr. Vet – Tom Ginn – 191

Elder – Bob Coleman – 193

Ladies – Lynn Smith – 197

Junior – Kalina Gakhal – 189

Event 6 – Miller Medalist Handicap (67 entries)

Short yd – Preet Batth – 95

Mid yd – Gary McMurtrie – 92

Tom Wilman – 92 – winner s/o

Long yd – Arjun Batth – 95

Event 7 – Cliff Kane Memorial Doubles Championship (61 entries)

Champion – Brian Hazen – 97

AA class – Jesse Smith – 93

Runner-up – no entry

A class – Kevin Hammel – 95

Runner-up – Lisa Salt – 95

B class – Gord Fowler – 94

Runner-up – Ethan Brassard – 92 – winner s/o

Cliff Curtis – 92

C class – Paolo Padoin – 90

Runner-up – Al Fadden – 86

D class – Kalina Gakhal – 87

Runner-up – Ted Rajkowski – 86

Kevin Norris – 86

Event 8 – Perazzi Canada Handicap Championship (63 entries)

Champion – Gord Fowler – 95

Short yd – Glenn Beach – 94

Runner-up – Kalina Gakhal – 92

Paolo Padion – 92 – winner by forfeit

Mid yd – Gary McMurtrie – 93

Runner-up – Mike Noer – 91

Long yd – Dave Jeffrey – 94

Runner-up – Vikram Sandhu – 93

High All Around – (events 4,5,7,8)

Champion – Dave Jeffrey – 387/400

High Overall – (events 1 – 8)

Champion – Dave Jeffrey – 769/800

Class pins –

HOA – Dave Jeffrey

AA class – Dave Jeffrey

A class – Vikram Sandhu

B class – Arjun Batth

C class – Joon Lee

D class – Kalina Gakhal

