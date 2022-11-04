Travel advisories in effect due to heavy snow on Highway 1, 95 and 93

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 95 near Golden, Highway 93 near Radium Hot Springs and Highway 1 near Sicamous due to weather conditions.
Motorists are advised to avoid non-essential travel, closures are to be expected.
An atmospheric river is bringing snow to higher-elevation mountain passes in the B.C. interior. There are reports of multiple vehicle incidents along the Coquihalla, Connector and Highway 3 near Princeton.
Environment Canada is expected between 15 to 25 cm of snow to fall on the Trans-Canada overnight. There is a snowfall warning for Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions.
The Trans-Canada remains closed at Kicking Horse Canyon due to highway improvements. All Highway traffic between Golden and Castle Junction is being rerouted via Highway 93s and 95, although a travel advisory is in effect for the area.
Breaking NewsEnvironment Canada weatherGoldenRevelstokeShuswapSnowTransCanada