Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

DriveBC issued the advisory due to a forecasted storm

DriveBC issued a travel advisory this morning for Highway 1 in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden for Monday (April 10).

The advisory was issued for a stretch of highway spanning more than 150 km earlier today between Highway 23 South in Revelstoke and Golden Donald Upper Road in Golden.

The advisory was issued due to a strong spring storm expected to peak on Monday. DriveBC cautioned that the storm may require avalanche control work to make the highway safe for drivers. If avalanche control work is needed, DriveBC said it could mean closures of up to eight hours.

DriveBC will update at noon on Monday, April 10.

