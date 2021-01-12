Travel question irks Vernon councillors

Vernon city councillors were irked when asked by a local media outlet if they had travelled over the Christmas holidays, but it wasn’t necessarily the question that was bothersome, but how it was asked.

In the wake of several Canadian politicians getting flak for recent travels, some of whom have even stepped down from their position, a local media outlet put an inquiry in regarding Vernon’s elected officials through the city communications manager — a tactic Coun. Brian Quiring said was inappropriate.

Quiring voiced his dissatisfaction with the incident during the regular meeting Monday, Jan. 11.

“I felt that was inappropriate for someone to ask the city to canvass council to verify that we have been adhering to provincial health officer’s orders,” Quiring said. “I think it puts Christy (Poirier, communications manager) in an awkward position and I don’t think it’s appropriate.”

His concerns were echoed by Coun. Scott Anderson who noted there is no official provincial health order banning travel and this inquiry was likely linked to “senior politicians deciding to go on vacation which has nothing to do with us,” he said.

