Travel restrictions remain for West Kelowna; B.C. urges caution

The McDougall Creek wildfire, in West Kelowna, is an estimated 12,270 hectares as of Aug. 23, 2023. it was first discovered on Aug. 15. At least 90 properties have been damaged fully or partially by the wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

B.C. has lifted non-essential travel restrictions for all but one community.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said the emergency order restricting non-essential travel “had the effect required” and as of Wednesday morning (Aug. 23) the travel restrictions were lifted for Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon, but non-essential travel restrictions remain for West Kelowna.

The McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna is an estimated 12,270 hectares.

Ma said because of the travel order, thousands of hotel rooms were made available for evacuees and fire crews. She added that communities such as Lake Country and the Shuswap are indicating that now is not the time to come visit.

Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston provided an update Wednesday (Aug. 23) on the current wildfire situation. They were joined by BC Wildfire Service operations director Cliff Chapman and other officials from the two ministries.

She added that more than 25,000 people remain on evacuation order and another 37,000 are on alert.

It come as evacuation orders and alerts are set to be downgraded in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country.

Parts of B.C. did received some rain in the last 24 hours, but Ralston said British Columbians should remain prepared.

He said said that while wildfires have dominated much of the province’s attention over the last few days, B.C. is still experience a very serious drought. Much of the provice is “very, very dry” and still at risk of fires.

