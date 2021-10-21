Travel trailer bursts into flames near Lumby

RCMP investigating incident on Highway 6 and Rawlings Lake Road

A trailer burst into flames in Lumby, on Rawlings Lake Road Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Josh Dyck photo)

No one was injured after a trailer burst into flames in Lumby Wednesday evening, but the blaze remains under investigation.

The travel trailer was fully engulfed in flames near the intersection of Rawlings Lake Road and Highway 6 when Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded shortly before 7 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Passerby Josh Dyck saw a large plume of black smoke and flames while driving when it was still light out and captured some photos of the fire.

Other Lumby residents also reported seeing a truck near the trailer a couple of hours prior and RCMP were speaking with the driver.

Police said they are investigating.

“The investigation is in the early stages and no determination has been made as to whether criminality is suspected or not,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

The trailer was removed from the location after the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

