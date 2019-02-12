Treacherous road conditions causing crashes around the Central Okanagan

Avoid the highways if possible as well

Avoid driving if possible today around the Okanagan as the road conditions are not ideal.

Numerous accidents have been reported around Kelowna, including one that caused traffic delays on the W.R. Bennett Bridge this afternoon and one this morning in Rutland due to hazardous road conditions.

Car crashes have also been reported on Highway 97, between Lake Country and Vernon.

A vehicle slid across the highway into oncoming traffic and ended up in a ditch.

READ MORE: Car slides through oncoming traffic on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Slippery road conditions have been reported by numerous residents in a road condition Facebook group. One resident Marissa Rafuse-Brown reported that roads between Kelowna and Vernon “are pretty terrible right now.”

The Coquihalla has also been closed between Hope and Merritt and recently opened in one direction.

Snowfall is expected to continue throughout Tuesday, according to Environment Canada, with a clearing on Wednesday. Snow is expected to fall again on Thursday, and on Saturday with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.


