Treats and creeps at Vernon museum

Ever feel like you’re being watched? This Halloween, you will be at the GVAM

Annabelle and Chucky are a pair of infamous dolls known for their demonic and slasher ways and they are among the few you won’t see at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives. But several other eerie dolls, just like them, can be spotted there on Halloween night.

The museum is opening its doors until 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 for those interested in perusing the artifacts by candlelight, all while being watched over by the museum’s collection of creepy dolls.

Between 3-5 p.m., kids can participate in a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt and get some trick-or-treating done in old-town Vernon.

Admission is by donation to the museum’s event, which is part of the Tolko’s Treat Trail.

READ MORE: North Okanagan district wins gold for communication

READ MORE: Lorenzo’s Café has its last hurrah

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.