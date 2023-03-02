A storm that blew through the North Okanagan suddenly Thursday afternoon, March 2, has brought down a large tree onto Silver Star Road, the southbound lane, right in front of the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department. Motorists are asked to use caution. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Tree blocks Vernon road

Large tree down on southbound lane on Silver Star Road in front of BX fire department

With the quick storm came a quick toppling of a tree. Maybe two.

A large pine tree is blocking the southbound lane of Silver Star Road right in front of the BX-Swan Lake Fire Hall. There appears to be two large trees that came down when a storm blew through the North Okanagan shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

Crews are out with chainsaws tackling the trees.

Traffic, for now, is single-lane alternating.

