Tree knocks out power, accidents plague roads

Residents in Wallace Road area in the cold and dark

As the accumulation of snow continues, accidents, trees down and power outages are being reported in Vernon.

There was a report of a pedestrian being struck around 5 p.m. near the Real Canadian Wholesale Club at 34th Street and 25th Avenue.

BX-Swan Lake fire fighters were called to a tree on fire on Wallace Road (off Silver Star Road) Thursday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

The fire was out as crews arrived, but power was knocked out in the area. Approximately 25 customers are affected by the outage, which is expected to be repaired by 6:30 p.m.

Reports of an explosion were also made as a transformer may have blown.

Meanwhile accidents continue to keep crews busy on area highways and roads.

Silver Star Road/48th Avenue is very slick and and traffic is slow going up the hill.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution.



