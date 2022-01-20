Tree topples onto Vernon BMX track

The tree on Corner 1 of the Vernon BMX track came down Wednesday, Jan. 19. (Shylo Orhcard photo)

Tree had some growing issues but club didn’t expect it to come down

Vernon BMX will be missing a longtime friend from the track for the 2022 season.

A tree located on Corner 1 of the layout fell across the track Wednesday, Jan. 19, and will have to be removed.

“I have a picture of the tree in the park when it was just a tiny bush,” said club president Shylo Orchard. “So sad to see the Corner 1 tree go.”

The City of Vernon takes care of the club grounds while the club handles the rest.

“The tree had some struggles with how it was growing but we had no idea this was going to happen,” said Orchard.

Vernon BMX is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022.

