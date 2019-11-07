Trial begins for Lake Country man charged with sexual assault of teen

The man is facing charges for both sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16

The trial for a Lake Country man charged with the sexual assault of a teenage girl began Thursday morning in a Kelowna provincial court room.

The man is facing charges for both sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16 for allegedly assaulting a girl in 2018. He pleaded not guilty on both counts.

The victim testified and underwent cross-examination, appearing in court by video link from within the courthouse with a support worker from the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society.

The suspect also appeared in court today but has not yet been called to testify. He is currently out on bail.

The trial is ongoing and is set to continue in Kelowna Law Courts tomorrow.

A publication ban is in place on any information that could identify a complainant or witness in a sexual offence proceeding.

