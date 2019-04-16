Sarah Cotton, mother of two Oak Bay girls slain on Christmas Day 2017, was not in court on the first day of accused Andrew Berry’s trial, however, her friend Trisha Lees, and Sarah’s partner, Scott Elliott, were present. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Trial begins for Vancouver Island father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of two daughters

The double murder trial for the Oak Bay father accused in the deaths of his two young daughters on Christmas Day 2017, begins Tuesday morning at the Vancouver Law Courts.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to two charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of his two daughters, four-year-old Aubrey Berry and six-year-old Chloe Berry, who were found dead in his apartment on Christmas Day in 2017.

Berry’s trial, being held in the Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C., begins with Crown’s opening Tuesday.

The proceedings will be broadcast to a courtroom in the Victoria Courthouse.

RELATED: Jury selection has begun for trial of Oak Bay father charged with murder of young daughters

RELATED: Case of slain Oak Bay sisters heading straight to Supreme Court

RELATED: Counsel stresses presumption of innocence in Oak Bay murder case

On Christmas Day 2017, sisters Aubrey and Chloe Berry were in the care of their father at his apartment in Oak Bay, B.C. The children were supposed to go home to their mother’s house on Christmas afternoon but didn’t arrive.

Oak Bay police responded to Berry’s apartment and found the bodies of the two girls.

Berry was found in the apartment with them, suffering from injuries, and was taken to hospital. He was arrested and charged upon his release from the hospital.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘800 years of history crumble before my eyes’: B.C. woman recounts Notre Dame fire

Just Posted

South Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Four dead, one in custody following Penticton shooting spree

A 60-year-old man has been taken into custody as RCMP continue to investigate

Vernon crack sealing underway

The program will run four to six weeks.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and cloud throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

B.C.’s deadly past: Penticton shooting one of the worst massacres in provincial history

A 60-year-old man has turned himself into police

Bull-riders battle it out in Armstrong

The Armstrong Extreme Rodeo took place Saturday, April 16 at the IPE Stampede Grounds in Armstrong.

‘800 years of history crumble before my eyes’: B.C. woman recounts Notre Dame fire

Blaze that gutted historic cathedral called ‘one of the saddest things I have seen in my life’

Trial begins for Vancouver Island father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of two daughters

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Penticton mayor speaks out after shootings

Vassilaki reassures troubled city

Guest column: Shuswap mother warns parents about Whisper

Man says he likes to walk around the house naked in message to 10-year-old girl

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

B.C. poet Shane Koyczan responds to fatal mass shooting in South Okanagan city

Spoken-word artist and poet Shane Koyczan shares his thoughts on a dark day

Kelowna musician releases raw first solo album

Garret Scatterty releases Jack of Hearts after 3 years

Most Read