Trial date set for Kelowna dark web trafficking couple

Cassie Bonthoux and James Nelson face eight separate charges

A Kelowna man and woman who face multiple charges of trafficking for importing and exporting a controlled substance on the Dark Web appeared in Kelowna Provincial Court Wednesday.

Cassie Bonthoux, 31, and James Nelson, 37, are facing eight separate charges in relation to the trafficking of carfentanil and fentanyl through the dark web.

Both also are being accused of firearm-related offenses.

The couple was arrested and charged between Aug, 31, 2016, to Aug. 9, 2017, after an undercover operation and a search warrant of both the accused home and business divulged a 100 grams of carfentanil.

The trial date for the couple is set for Aug, 19, 2019.

