Lynda Saundry, born 1961, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. (Facebook photo)

Lynda Saundry, born 1961, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. (Facebook photo)

Trial date set for North Okanagan murder suspect

Lynda Saundry will stand trial April 24

A North Okanagan murder suspect will stand trial in April.

Lynda Saundry is charged with first degree murder in relation to the death of Barry Jones, 55, in 2020. Jones’ body was found by police in an Emery Louis Road home west of Armstrong on July 30, 2020.

Police have said that Saundry and Jones were known to each other.

Saundry appeared in Kelowna court Friday, March 10. The pre-trial application continues Tuesday, March 14.

The matter is set for trial on April 24 before a judge and jury, confirmed Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

READ MORE: North Okanagan murder suspect abandon’s bail application, will remain in custody

READ MORE: Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CourtKelownamurderVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Fire breaks out in Coldstream home

Just Posted

Lynda Saundry, born 1961, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. (Facebook photo)
Trial date set for North Okanagan murder suspect

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan gave three families the keys to their new homes in Lake Country April 29, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Calendar)
Help build affordable homes at Vernon Home Show

Coldstream firefighters battle a house fire Friday, March 10. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Fire breaks out in Coldstream home

Construction on Vernon’s historic Peanut Pool at Lakeview Park will not be completed in time for the facility to operate in 2023, so city staff is proposing a series of pop-spray parks for the season, and hopes partners in the facility agreement will direct their share toward the parks. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Peanut Pool partners asked to pitch in for Vernon pop-up spray parks

Pop-up banner image