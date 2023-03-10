Trial date set for North Okanagan murder suspect

Lynda Saundry, born 1961, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. (Facebook photo)

A North Okanagan murder suspect will stand trial in April.

Lynda Saundry is charged with first degree murder in relation to the death of Barry Jones, 55, in 2020. Jones’ body was found by police in an Emery Louis Road home west of Armstrong on July 30, 2020.

Police have said that Saundry and Jones were known to each other.

Saundry appeared in Kelowna court Friday, March 10. The pre-trial application continues Tuesday, March 14.

The matter is set for trial on April 24 before a judge and jury, confirmed Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

Brendan Shykora

CourtKelownamurderVernon