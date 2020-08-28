RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Trial dates set for Central Okanagan RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

Const. Chad Lincoln Vance was suspended with pay following the charge

The trial for a Central Okanagan RCMP officer accused of sexual assault has been pushed to next year.

Chad Lincoln Vance, a member of the RCMP’s Southeast District General Investigation Section, was charged in June 2019 for allegedly sexually assaulting a person in Kelowna in July 2015. Following the charge, he was suspended with pay.

“Const. Vance is currently suspended with pay and his duty status is subject to continual review and assessment. Internal code of conduct processes have been initiated and are currently underway,” said Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP in a Dec. 18, 2019 release.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP to further investigate 12 sexual assault cases, create sexual assault unit

The four-day trial, initially slated to begin Aug. 31, is now scheduled to begin Feb. 16, 2021.

Circumstances surrounding the allegations have not yet been revealed.

An out-of-town judge and Crown prosecutor will be assigned to the case to avoid conflict due to Vance’s RCMP connection.

Vance also recently faced a charge for a 2018 assault but the Crown stayed that matter in November 2019.

READ MORE: Ex-Mountie faces civil lawsuit over alleged explicit photo request

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP officer suspended after allegedly sexting assault victim

