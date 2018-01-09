Trial for man accused of beating teen into coma takes place in Kelowna

The Kamloops man accused of beating a teen back in 2016 will go to trial in Kelowna

  • Jan. 9, 2018 9:42 a.m.
  • News

—Kamloops this Week

The trial of a man accused of beating a teen into a coma after finding him on his property in 2016 will not take place in Kamloops.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge on Monday granted an application from Kristopher Teichrieb’s defence lawyer to have his trial moved to Kelowna.

Teichrieb, 41, has been in custody since the early-morning hours of June 19, 2016, when he is alleged to have assaulted Jessie Simpson, who was then 18.

RELATED: Trial delayed for man charged with beating teen

Simpson, who is now 20 and remains in hospital, was assaulted at Holt Street and Clifford Avenue in Brocklehurst, not far from Teichrieb’s home.

Simpson’s friends and family have said the teen was celebrating high school graduation the night before the attack and may have been searching for a group of friends when he was attacked.

“Due to the extensive publicity in this case, Mr. Teichrieb would not get a fair trial in this location,” defence lawyer Jordan Watt said, pointing to dozens of news stories detailing the allegations against his client and the injuries to Simpson. “They draw not only sympathy, but also empathy towards the victim.”

Watt also mentioned comments posted online in response to news stories depicting “much animosity” toward Teichrieb, as well as a May 2017 story in KTW that mentioned the possibility of a guilty plea after lawyers on both sides asked for more time to talk.

“We have discussed Kelowna as a place where all of the witnesses could easily get to from here,” Watt said.

The Crown, two prosecutors from the Lower Mainland, did not oppose the change-of-venue application.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves ordered the file transferred to Kelowna and gave lawyers six weeks to begin looking for a trial date.

After spending months in a coma, Simpson began to wake up following brain surgery in early 2017. Since then, his health has fluctuated and he has been transferred from his room at Royal Inland Hospital to the facility’s intensive-care unit multiple times.

In June, a judge declared Simpson legally infirm, appointing his mother to act on his behalf.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Retro Civic game nets $23,000
Next story
Vernon restricts sale of marijuana

Just Posted

Enderby promotes ride sharing

City pitches benefits to government committee

Retro Civic game nets $23,000

NOYFSS scores at final game at Vernon’s historic Civic Arena

‘Do-Gooder’ traumatizes cat owner

Cat stolen from vehicle by man who thought he was rescuing animal from neglect.

Silverstar ‘promposal’ caught on tape

A Vernon teen enlisted the help of Silverstar to pull off the perfect promposal

Poverty Reduction Strategy meeting scheduled for Kelowna

British Columbia’s first Poverty Reduction Strategy will be held Jan. 19 in Kelowna.

Scouts say this years’ fundraiser was the “biggest yet”

Scouters say they received a”tonne of community support” for fundraiser

Ethics watchdog clears finance minister on timing of 2015 stock sale

The federal ethics commissioner has cleared Finance Minister Bill Morneau of insinuations that he benefited from insider information

Canadian television actor Donnelly Rhodes dies at age 80

A news release from the talent agency Northern Exposure says Rhodes died at the Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Gays marry in midnight wedding ceremonies across Australia

Same-sex couples married in midnight ceremonies across Australia on Tuesday after the last legal impediment to gay marriage expired.

China: Body found, tanker still on fire after sea collision

The U.S. Navy has joined the search for 32 crew members missing from the oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a bulk freighter off China’s east coast

Trump gets a national anthem moment at football game

Most of the college football players remained in their locker rooms during the anthem

North Korea to join Olympics in South Korea as tensions ease

The rival Koreas took steps toward reducing their bitter animosity during rare talks Tuesday.

Trudeau ducks chatting about trip to Aga Khan’s island

Trudeau ducks, weaves over talking to committee about trip to Aga Khan’s island

Snowfall warning for mountain passes

Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass to get heavy snowfall.

Most Read