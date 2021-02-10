Penticton Law Courts

Trial for Penticton man accused of random attack on boys continues in April

Bryan Lamb faces two unrelated trials in March

The man accused of randomly assaulting two young boys at a Kaleden park last August will see his trial continue in April.

Bryan Lamb’s trial got underway in early February in Penticton Provincial Court but was held over for a continuance.

Attending his trial in person, Lamb, 52, pleaded not guilty to the two counts of assault in connection to attacks on a four-year-old and 10-year-old boy.

The trial continues on April 19.

On the first day of his trial, a 10-year-old victim testified that a man came up to him at the park and said something about a man in a wheelchair and then grabbed the boy’s neck ‘hard’ and slapped him with his other hand.

“He hit me hard,” the boy testified. A four-year-boy was also assaulted but will not be called to testify.

Several parents witnessed the altercation and chased Lamb down, along with an off-duty officer who held Lamb down until RCMP came to arrest him.

The off-duty officer who held him is expected to testify in April. The 10-year-old victim’s father testified saying that several dads chased Lamb down while he was yelling, “I won’t let them get away with it.”

Lamb was released on bail shortly after that arrest but was sent back to prison, accused of breaking into a home in Kaleden on Sept. 15, 2020. That case goes to trial in Penticton on March 29.

He also goes to trial on March 31, charged with assault with a weapon for an incident that took place in Penticton on Aug. 18, 2020, seven days before the alleged attack on the Kaleden boys. In that case, Lamb is accused of breaking into a Skaha area business and striking someone with a bat.

READ ALSO: Trial begins for man accused of attacking two boys

READ ALSO: Repeat offender re-arrested


Most Read