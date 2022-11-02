Trial resumes for Enderby man charged in connection with Salmon Arm armed robbery

Robbery alleged to have occurred on New Year’s Day 2020

The trial of Anthony Robert Summers, 31, who is charged in connection with an armed robbery in Salmon Arm in 2020 resumed on Oct. 31, 2022 in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

An Enderby man charged in connection with a 2020 New Years’s Day armed robbery of Setters Liquor Store in Salmon Arm is standing trial in BC Supreme Court.

Although the trial began last year it was adjourned in July 2021 and resumed on Oct. 31, 2022 in the Salmon Arm Law Courts.

Anthony Robert Summers, 31, is facing seven charges: committing robbery where a firearm is used; disguising face with intent to commit an offence; pointing a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; careless use or storage of a firearm; dealing with an identity document without lawful excuse; and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The trial is expected to conclude by Friday, Oct. 4. Summers had initially opted for trial by judge and jury but changed in December 2020 to trial by judge alone.

Summers is appearing in person in the prisoner’s dock in Salmon Arm court with Justice Dennis Hori presiding.

