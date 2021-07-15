Trial watering schedule comes for Mabel Lake customers

Mabel Lake Water Utility customers will be placed on a trial schedule for water restrictions to reduce the risk of overloading the water system.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is implementing a two-day-per-week sprinkler-use schedule to spread out water use in three zones of the community.

Most lawns and gardens only need water one to two times a week, the district said, and this schedule allows for the option to use sprinklers up to two days every week.

Sprinkler use is not permitted between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“When too many people use water from the same system at once, it can exceed the capacity of the distribution pumps, which can result in a water shortage in our tanks and water quality issues,” the district said in a statement July 15.

Zone A may water with sprinklers Sundays and Thursdays; B, Mondays and Fridays and Zone C has Tuesdays and Saturdays. No sprinklers will be used Wednesdays.

Residents may water freely by hand with a watering can or a hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle and drip irrigation is allowed between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. every day while evaporation is minimal when water is applied to roots.

To make the restrictions work, the community must commit to following the schedule.

The RDNO will conduct a survey in the coming weeks to gather input regarding the development of a long-term plan for restrictions that meet the needs of the utility and customers.

READ MORE: Post-pandemic funds pave Okanagan recovery

READ MORE: Security guard attacked by man in racist tirade outside Kelowna COVID vaccine clinic

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.