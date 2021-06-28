Trial watering schedule in place for Grindrod customers

Area divided into three portions, each allotted two days of sprinkler use

A trial watering schedule has been implemented for Grindrod Water customers for at least one month. (RDNO)

A trial watering schedule has been implemented for Grindrod Water customers for at least one month. (RDNO)

A trial schedule for water restrictions is in place for customers on the Grindrod Water System.

These restrictions allow residents to water with sprinklers amid the heat wave, while ensuring the amount of water used by the community at one time doesn’t exceed the treatment plant’s capacity and empty the reservoir.

Most lawns and gardens only need water once or twice a week, so the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is splitting the Grindrod area.

The area has been split into three sections and each section is given two days to use sprinklers between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. No sprinklers are allowed on Wednesday.

Area A is slated for Sundays and Thursdays, B for Monday and Friday. Tuesday and Saturday are for Area C

The new schedule will be in place for one month to assess effectiveness.

For more information visit www.rdno.ca.

READ MORE: Spray parks set to cool down Vernon soon

READ MORE: Heat wave dubbed ‘dangerous,’ ‘historic,’ bakes much of Western Canada


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Software glitch contributed to fatal naval helicopter crash that killed six
Next story
RCMP scrutinize suspicious church fire in northwest B.C. for any links to Okanagan blazes

Just Posted

The Small Axe Roadhouse in Enderby is closing for a couple days during the heatwave. (Small Axe Facebook)
Heat wave closes down Vernon, Enderby restaurants

(File photo)
Trial watering schedule in place for Grindrod customers

Kaitlyn Hammond, assisted by Parksville Fire Department’s captain Eric Millar, shows her delight as she hoses down a playhouse that has fire targets at the Inaugural pop-up water park held at Nicholls Park on Aug. 2. The family-friendly event hosted by the PVFD gave kids the opportunity to beat the heat and cool off by running through a misting spray from an aerial ladder truck and play with the fire hose. (Michael Briones file)
Spray parks set to cool down Vernon soon

Six Vernon graduates were awarded $1,000 scholarships by the St. James Knights of Columbus 4949. (File photo)
Six Vernon grads receive $1,000 scholarships