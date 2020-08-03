Tributes aplenty for Vernon realtor, Rotarian

The community was stunned by the sudden passing of popular Vernon realtor and Rotarian Dave DeShane on Tuesday, July 28. (Facebook photo)

Tributes continue to pour in for a popular Vernon realtor who died suddenly.

Dave DeShane from Century 21 Executives Realty Ltd. passed away Tuesday, July 28, at the age of 55.

Facebook has been inundated with condolences, memories and kind words to remember DeShane, who grew up in Vernon, graduating from Vernon Senior Secondary School in 1982.

DeShane was devoted to his community, which included running for a seat on Vernon council in 2018.

A former Kal Rotary Club president, DeShane, said the club on its Facebook page, “Knew the true meaning of Rotary and was awarded the prestigious Rotarian of the Year on more than one occasion.”

“His passion for community stretched across borders,” said the club. “He was a keen supporter of Vernon Winter Carnival, Canadian Mental Health Association, Venture Training as well a supporting youth through coaching sports over the years to name but a few.”

DeShane was passionate about lacrosse, coaching in the North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse system. His son, Steve, is an official in both the Thompson Okanagan Senior and Junior Lacrosse Leagues.

Before turning to real estate, DeShane was a cabinet maker.

On his LinkedIn professional page, DeShane said he built and/or renovated hundreds of homes, commercial buildings, roads and subdivisions.

He also was a journeyman carpenter and won assorted awards throughout his careers.

A big fan of the outdoors, DeShane had many stories about “near misses” in the bush during his hunting exploits.

He also had a great sense of humour. DeShane’s Facebook page is littered with jokes, puns (good and bad) and hilarious videos.

DeShane shared a video of his own that he took with The Morning Star in April 2020. It was a video and pictures of a family of geese walking on the sidewalk on Vernon’s 30th Avenue.

DeShane is survived by his wife, Pam, and sons Steve and Daniel, as well as extended family and friends.

There has been no word yet on a service.

