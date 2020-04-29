Retired RCMP officer Terry Pakenham (left) and his son Colin Pakenham demonstrate some self defence moves during the Jean Minguy Memorial RCMP Youth Academy. Terry Pakenham, former RCMP officer and Minguy academy board member, died April 24 at age 68. (Morning Star - file photo)

Tributes flow for former Vernon Safe Communities Unit manager

Terry Pakenham died April 24 at age 68; big believer in community collaboration

Holding back tears, Gord Molendyk described his friend, Terry Pakenham, as the best boss he’s ever had.

Pakenham, former RCMP officer and manager of the Vernon Safe Communities Unit (community policing office), died April 24, at the age 68, from cancer.

“Terry hired me to work at the Safe Communities Unit,” said Molendyk, like Pakenham, a retired RCMP officer.

“He was a kind, gentle man who only wanted the best things for his people. He treated his employees like they were family. He cared about his employees. He had a great sense of humour.”

Born in Kimberley, Pakenham spent 25 years with the RCMP with postings in Cranbrook, Terrace and Vernon.

While he moved through various positions within the force, Pakenham’s true passions were in crime prevention and forensic identification. As a forensics officer, Pakenham covered some of the most high profile cases in Vernon.

After he retired from the RCMP, Pakenham went to work for the City of Vernon as manager of the Safe Communities Unit.

“He had a vision with the unit,” Molendyk said. “There were other groups and organizations in the province that looked at the Vernon unit as a model.”

Rachael Zubick is the current community safety coordinator for the Community Safety Office who worked for and with Pakenham.

“He challenged me and made me see things in a different light,” she said. “His belief in community collaboration and destroying silos will forever be imprinted on our city through the continued work of the Safe Communities Unit and Partners in Action… He was a gentleman, artisan, leader and mentor. I have been blessed to have him a teacher.”

Pakenham was chairman of the Jean Minguy Memorial RCMP Youth Academy for several years and served on many boards, including the John Howard Society, Restorative Justice Society, Partners in Action and the Schubert Centre, as well as another 20 other notable North Okanagan boards and committees.

“Terry was a true visionary and enjoyed contributing to the betterment of his community,” said the family in Pakenham’s obituary. “He continually and unselfishly gave of himself because he believed in people.”

A memorial for Pakenham will be announced in the future once it is safe to do so following current social pandemic concerns and restrictions.

READ MORE: Police academy generates memories


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

community profileRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian military helicopter missing while operating in Mediterranean: DND
Next story
Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Enderby drive-in sells out movie passes

Starlight Drive-In has reduced capacity in order to conform to social distancing

Tributes flow for former Vernon Safe Communities Unit manager

Terry Pakenham died April 24 at age 68; big believer in community collaboration

B.C. wineries plan to re-open with protocols

British Columbia Wine Institute is working on a plan, no fixed date yet

Changes coming to Silver Star waste transfer station

New hours, operations and fee structures designed to provide same level of service as other RDNO facilities

Okanagan residents show off their new hairdos during COVID-19

Residents were raising money for Haircuts for Health Centre at the Okanagan College

Opera Kelowna brings the music to the people

The society is serenading seniors as a way to give back during this difficult time

Aggressive pet rat results in denial of taxi ride for Okanagan woman

Attack leads to frustrating, saddening experience with taxi driver for rat owner

Salmon Arm Art Gallery to hold Protest Poster Party to think about remaking world

‘A lot of people have noticed that capitalism wasn’t working for everyone’

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Canadian doctors fret over surgery backlog after immediate COVID-19 crisis

Some worry their elective procedures could become urgent by the time operating rooms are available

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

Most Read