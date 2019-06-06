Crashes north of Vernon heading into the city were reported on Highway 97 just before 8:30 a.m. Photo: Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star Staff

Trio of accidents on Highway 97 delay traffic heading into Vernon

Three accidents were reported just before 8:30 a.m.

A trio of accidents on Highway 97 is delaying traffic heading into Vernon.

An initial report of a ‘high velocity’ accident by the weigh-in station north of the city was reported just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

As first responders were responding, and closing down one southbound lane, two two-car fender-benders occurred to further delay traffic as result of initial crash.

Emergency crews remain on scene of the initial accident and traffic delays are expected for southbound traffic coming into Vernon.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Bravery above and beyond the call of duty by Okanagan man’s father

Just Posted

Trio of accidents on Highway 97 delay traffic heading into Vernon

Three accidents were reported just before 8:30 a.m.

Vernon Search and Rescue come to aid of injured dirt biker

VSAR aided BCAS in the rescue near Becker Lake Wednesday afternoon

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Clouds and rain expected throughout the weekend; Environment Canada is calling for a sunny start to next week

Former Vernon Viper biking across Canada for mental health awareness

“I figured I’d turn the ride into something meaningful”

Vernon paddleboard event makes decade splash

Kalavida hosts SUP Jam & Demo Day

Okanagan wildlife artist named Ducks Unlimited Canada Artist of the Year

Terry Isaac is a wildlife artist who uses acrylic and board as his medium

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Bravery above and beyond the call of duty by Okanagan man’s father

The late Lt. Archibald Eric James Sudbury helped storm France’s beaches on D-Day and more

Therapeutic animal farm in Okanagan celebrates 10th anniversary

Arion Therapeutic Farm will have free admisson in memory of co-founder Toppy Cowen June 9

Crews battle 100 hectare grass fire west of Kamloops as dry conditions continue

Sabiston Creek is raging due to strong winds

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study

Only about 38 per cent of respondents were willing to pay more

Toronto kicks off series of ceremonies marking 75th anniversary of D-Day

Canadian War Museum historian Tim Cook called the 75th anniversary especially significant

Okanagan teen gets biking confidence with new artificial limb

Haddessah Block gets some help for a favourite activity

Most Read