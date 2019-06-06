Trio of accidents on Highway 97 delay traffic heading into Vernon

Three accidents were reported just before 8:30 a.m.

A trio of accidents on Highway 97 is delaying traffic heading into Vernon.

An initial report of a ‘high velocity’ accident by the weigh-in station north of the city was reported just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

As first responders were responding, and closing down one southbound lane, two two-car fender-benders occurred to further delay traffic as result of initial crash.

Emergency crews remain on scene of the initial accident and traffic delays are expected for southbound traffic coming into Vernon.

