Sgt. James Fayle, from left, Const. Holly Van Woerden and Const. Joel Kooger are the newest additions to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP team. (RCMP)

Trio of officers added to Vernon Mounties

Each bring a ‘wealth of experience,’ says officer in charge

A trio of experienced officers has been added to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP team.

“Each of these outstanding individuals brings a wealth of experience to our frontline policing operations,” said superintendent and officer in charge Shawna Baher of the addition of Sgt. James Fayle, Const. Holly Van Woerden and Const. Joel Kooger.

“They have fit right in and their contributions will help to ensure we continue to deliver the best possible policing services to the communities and residents of the North Okanagan.”

Vernon is the second stop for Kooger, who previously served six years in northern B.C. and Van Woerden, who previously served in the Lower Mainland, brings nearly a decade of experience to the team.

Fayle brings with him more than 20 years of service with the RCMP and most recently served the Tumbler Ridge community as detachment commander. Here, he will serve as watch commander of ‘B’ Watch.

All three have settled in and look forward to take advantage of the North Okanagan’s year-round offerings and outdoor opportunities.

RCMP

