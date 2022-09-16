Kelowna RCMP investigated 24 police-reported hate files in 2021, compared to six in 2020. (File photo)

Trio of serious crimes in Kelowna remain unsolved

North Glenmore Dog Park death remains under investigation

It’s been quite the year so far in Kelowna for the RCMP, from prolific offenders to boat fires and much more.

But there are some things that have happened that remain unsolved and with so much going on, it’s easy to forget about what has happened.

Here is an update on some incidents that have happened this year that remain unsolved:

Austyn Godfrey

Back in early January, Austyn Godfrey was found dead in the North Glenmore Dog Park.

The RCMP are still investigating the case, but haven’t identified it as a murder. It’s currently called a ‘suspicious death’.

The BC Coroners Service has conducted an autopsy, though the results have not been released.

Gas station shooting

A shooting that took place on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Shell gas station in the 1800 block of KLO Road is still being investigated.

Around 10 p.m. that night, a Lower Mainland man who was well-known to police and connected to criminal organizations, was shot and taken to Kelowna General Hospital by an unknown associate. After being dropped off, the driver left on foot, leaving the car at the hospital.

The next day, the Lower Mainland man’s family made the decision to take him off life support.

Death outside Kelowna nightclub

A man died following an incident that took place outside Kelowna’s Liquid Zoo around 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12.

At the scene, a man was found laying on the ground while another man was seen running away. The man found on the ground, named Nicholas Epp, was taken by emergency services to Kelowna General Hospital where he died a short time later.

The RCMP are continuing to investigate this incident.

If anyone in the public has any information, they are to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-4477.

Capital News will provide updates on these stories as they come in.

